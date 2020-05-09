Little Richard: Photos Through the Years

Little Richard has died, leaving behind a 70-year career of soaring heights, interesting twists and plenty of joyful moments. The rock 'n' roll pioneer, who was was 87 at the time of his death, was one of the first musicians in the genre, serving as a vital touchstone for Elvis Presley and all those who came after. After a brief hiatus from the entertainment industry to focus on his religion, Richard later rebounded with wild media appearances and concerts that went on for decades before his retirement.

After his passing, numerous bits of praise from those who were influenced by him came in, proving just how pivotal his long-running career was to so many. Nile Rodgers called him "a true giant," while Joan Jett called him "the original glam rocker." KISS bassist Gene Simmons said that "his contributions simply can’t be overstated." Beach Boys' Brian Wilson perhaps simply said it best when he wrote, "He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard's music will last forever." Scroll through to see images from throughout Richard's iconic career.