Lindsey Vonn Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Bode Miller Following His Daughter’s Death

Olympic skiier Lindsey Vonn sent her condolences to fellow skiier Bode Miller after the tragic death of his daughter, Emeline Grier Miller.

“Devastating news. My deepest condolences to you and your family @MillerBode,” Vonn wrote on Twitter. She also included the praying hands emoji.

Julia Mancuso, a fellow Olympic skiier, also sent her condolences to Miller and his family.

“Thoughts and prayers to the Miller family. @MillerBode @MorganEBeck tragic news that you never want to hear. Sending love,” Mancuso wrote.

“It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode’s daughter Emmy,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team wrote on Twitter. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time.”

Miller and his wife, beach volleyball player Mogan Beck, announced Emeline’s death on Instagram Monday.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” the couple said in a statement. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller and Beck also shared a gallery of their last photos of Emeline. They included an adorable video filmed while Miller was away where Emeline says “Hi dada” every time Beck kisses her. Another photo shows Emeline and her older brother bathing togther.

Sources told TMZ that the 19-month-old Emeline and her parents were at a neighbor’s party on Sunday in Coto de Caza, California. She got into the neighbor’s pool somehow and drowned. Orange County Fire paramedics were called to the scene and tried to save her with CPR. She was rushed to the hospital, but sadly could not be revived.

Emeline, who was named after Miller’s godmother, was the youngest of Miller’s four children. The 40-year-old and Beck share a 3-year-old son, Edward Nash Skan Miller. He also has 10-year-old daughter Neesyn Dace and 5-year-old son Samuel Nathanial from previous relationships.

Miller is a six-time Olympic medalist, and won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games for Super Combined. He retired from skiing in 2017, before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and joined NBC as a color commentator.

Vonn is also an Olympic medalist, winning gold in Vancouver for the Downhill. She won bronze in the same event at Pyeongchang.