Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy After Her Death Due to ALS

Lindsey Vonn is mourning the loss of her mother. The Olympian took to social media Saturday to share that her mom, Linda Lindy Anne Lund, had "lost her battle with ALS." Vonn, who is the most decorated female skier ever, took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her mom throughout the years, from her childhood to more recent days.

"My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," Vonn wrote in the heartfelt caption. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her.

Vonn also reminded her followers of the dedication she wrote to her mother in her 2022 memoir Rise, which she called "unfortunately fitting now." The passage originally published in Vonn's book read, "This book is dedicated to my mother. She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes."

"Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now," she continued. "Mom, I hope I am one day as tough as you are. I hope I will approach every day with as much energy and optimism as you do. I hope I will one day raise my kids to be as incredible as you are. I love you."

Vonn's announcement was met with love and support from a number of the athlete's friends and followers, including skier Felix Neureuther, fellow Olympian Allyson Felix, Sabine Lisicki and model Ashley Graham. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also made sure to share his condolences with Vonn during this difficult time, writing, "I'm so sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you and your family love, light & mana."