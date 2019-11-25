Lindsay Lohan Mourns Death of Ex Boyfriend Harry Morton After His Passing at 38

Lindsay Lohan is mourning following the death of her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton. After the celebrity restaurateur was found dead Saturday afternoon at the age of 38, the actress took to her Instagram account to pay her respects. Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and Morton attending the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in September 2006, Entertainment Tonight reports, Lohan wrote a simple caption: “Best Friends. Best Life.”

The tribute drew plenty of comments of support from Lohan’s family and 8.1 million followers alike, including her mother, Dina Lohan, who responded by writing, “So sorry my lil princess [prayer emoji] he’s always with you, watching over you baby [heart emoji].”

Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, also offered his condolences, commenting with a crying emoji and a heart emoji alongside “RIP.”

Meanwhile, Lohan’s brother, Michael Lohan Jr., also showed his support with a string of red heart emojis and the “I love you” hand sign emoji.

Lohan and Morton dated in 2006 when she was just 20 and he was 25. As the duo were spotted spending time in Malibu at Morton’s pad over the Fourth of July and later dining at Nobu, shopping at the Malibu Country Mart, and hanging out with friends, a source told PEOPLE that “they get along great and have a lot in common.”

During the summer of 2006, they were also spotted holding hands at a Prada party in Beverly Hills, going to Les Deux with pal Nicole Richie, and celebrating David Spade’s birthday together, though by late September of that year, they reportedly broke things off.

“Lindsay did cut down on the partying, but with her it’s all relative. Harry is sober,” a source claimed at the time. “It wasn’t the partying that broke them up. Harry’s more low-key and not into the same stuff she’s into.”

On Saturday, Horton, 28, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home by his younger brother, Matthew, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department that spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Morton’s passing was also confirmed in a statement from Pink Taco, the casual Mexican food chain he had founded.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” the chain said in a statement to TMZ. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

There was no evidence of foul play and an autopsy report is pending.