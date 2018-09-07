Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael Divorces Wife Kate

Lindsay Lohan’s dad, Michael Lohan, and his wife, Kate Major, are getting divorced.

According to The Blast, Major, 35, filed for divorce from Lohan, 58, on Wednesday in a Florida court, claiming that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Major has reportedly requested primary custody of the couple’s two sons – Landon, 5, and Logan, 4 – as well as spousal and child support. She also requested that Lohan cover her legal expenses.

“Kate and I went to a mediation attorney to work out the terms of the divorce but her lawyer pulled a fast one and went behind my back. I guess he wants publicity and to make money. Isn’t that always the case? After all, he’s doing it for nothing and asking for legal fees from me. Hmmmm! Case and point,” Lohan told the outlet.

“If he wants publicity, he’ll get it but what I have is 10 times more than the world has seen,” he continued. “I’m not out to sling mud or prove my case, but he better think twice before he destroys his client.”

The divorce filings come just a little more than a month after Major was arrested by Boca Raton police and booked on a battery charge after she threw a glass candle holder at Lohan. The incident reportedly left Lohan with a superficial cut on his left forearm. Due to insufficient evidence and Lohan’s wish not to prosecute her, the battery charge was later dropped.

In August of 2017, Major placed on a psychiatric hold by Boca Raton police following an argument with Lohan. When authorities arrived to the scene, Major was “hysterically crying and appeared to be intoxicated,” according to a report by Page Six. She also claimed that Lohan had taken her children and threatened that “he would kill us all.” While on psychiatric hold, she reportedly went into a racist tirade.

Major had also been arrested in October of 2016 for disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer, and in 2015, she was arrested for “drunkenly attacking” Lohan.

The estranged couple’s many disputes led to their children being removed from their home in October of 2015, and only two months later, Lohan sought full custody of their sons after being cleared of criminal child abuse after Major claimed he had struck their children.

Lohan and Major had originally met through Lindsay Lohan while Major was still working as an entertainment reporter. In 2010, they became engaged and wed four years later in October of 2014.