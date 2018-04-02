Lindsay Lohan Announces She Will Be Harvard Law School Commencement Speaker

Lindsay Lohan announced she will be a speaker during Harvard Law School’s commencement. Since the announcement was made on April Fool’s Day, there are reasons to be skeptical.

Lohan made the announcement in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. Holding a letter of confirmation from Harvard, Lohan expresses her enthusiasm and shows off a red Harvard Law School sweatshirt.

“Harvard Law has asked me to speak at their graduation commencement ceremony and I’m really really honored and I couldn’t be happier. So I got really exciting news today and it’s a very important letter attached to it. And I feel very honored and blessed because it comes from Harvard Law School. And I want to share it with you guys,” she said in the Instagram clips, reports the Daily Mail.

She said her work with Lawyer.com has “finally paid off,” adding “Who needs Hollywood when you have Harvard Law?”

While this could have just been an April Fool’s Day joke or another attempt to bring attention to Lohan’s latest gig, Harvard Law does have a history of inviting celebrity commencement speakers with no real law experience. Mindy Kaling, Alec Baldwin and Sarah Jessica Parker all spoke at past Harvard Law commencements.

Earlier this month, Lohan was named the spokesperson for Lawyer.com, starring in a tongue-in-cheek ad referencing her past legal problems and multiple DUI arrests.

“With Lindsay’s help many more consumers can delight in the ease and speed of our services,” Lawyer.com CEO Gerald Gorman said. “Our team is already benefiting from Lindsay’s world class experience and we have many exciting plans for the 12 month engagement.”

Lohan added, “It’s a website to connect people to lawyers in whatever specialized field they are searching for. We shot a bunch of funny adverts for it. We actually filmed all of them in Dubai.”

The 31-year-old Lohan has been living out of the U.S. lately, calling Dubai home. During a January interview with Wendy Williams, Lohan even said she is designing an island as part of the “World Islands,” a group of artificial islands built off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. She also runs a nightclub in Athens and is planning on opening another in Mykonos, Greece.

When Lohan visited New York City in December, a TMZ cameraman told her, “We miss you here.”

“I feel safe in Dubai,” Lohan said.

The actress left Los Angeles in 2014 and has not made a movie since 2013. In 2014, she appeared in an episode of 2 Broke Girls. Last year, she starred in the U.K. sitcom Sick Note with Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint.