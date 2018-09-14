Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Divorcing Wife After 6-Year Marriage

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is divorcing his wife Kseniya Durst after around six years of marriage, according to recently obtained legal documents.

TMZ reports that Fred claims he and Kseniya split on July 31, and that he does not want to pay spousal support.

Kseniya, however, has filed legal paperwork requesting spousal support.

The two married back in 2012, but managed to keep it a secret until around 2015 when people began to take notice of Kseniya’s large wedding ring.

Prior to his relationship with Kseniya, Body Height Weight reports that Fred was married two other times. His first wife was Rachel Tergesen, The two were married from 1990 to 1993 and had one child together.

Durst later dated Jennifer Thayer from 2000 to 2001, and the two had one child together.

In July 2009 Fred married for the second time, to a woman named Esther Nazarov. They were only married for three months before Fred filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable difference.”

Most well-known as the vocalist for Grammy award-nominated nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst has been a performing/recording artist for around 25 years. The band first got together in 1994, eventually putting out their first album — Three Dollar Bill, Y’all$ — in 1997.

That record contained a cover of the George Michael hit “Faith,” which was in-turn a big hit for the band and helped build them a devout following.

In 1999 the band released what would become probably their most recognizable album of all-time, Significant Other. Sailing on the massive popularity of singles like “Nookie,” “Break Stuff,” “N 2 Gether Now (featuring Wu Tang Clan rapper Method Man),” Significant Other is RIAA certified as 7× Platinum.

In 2000, the band released the album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, which was not quite as well-received critically as their first two albums. Tracks like “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” and “My Way” helped the album find an audience, carrying it to a 6× Platinum-selling certification.

Following that the band released two more full-length albums — 2003s Results May Vary and 2011s Gold Cobra — both of which did not seem to recapture the same level of recognition as their previous efforts.

Aside from his notable music career, Fred Durst is also an accomplished filmmaker. He directed the films The Education of Charlie Banks (2007) and The Longshots (2008), and has a new film that was shooting as of this year.

The film is reportedly titled Moose, and stars iconic actor John Travolta as “a nerdy, convention-going movie superfan turned vindictive stalker,” according to Spin.

At this time, neither Fred nor Kseniya appear to have commented publicly on their split.