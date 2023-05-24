Lily-Rose Depp Gives Rare Comments About Dad Johnny Depp Amid Each of Their Cannes Premieres

Lily-Rose Depp and her father Johnny Depp both attended the Cannes Film Festival this year for the premieres of new projects, and the young actress made some rare public comments about her dear old dad. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 23-year-old said, "I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited." She added, "It's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

The project that Lily-Rose was premiering at Cannes is her new HBO series, The Idol, which also stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. The show is a dark drama that follows an idealistic young pop singer (Lily-Rose) and she tragically falls into the trajectory of a charismatic cult leader (Tesfaye). The series is said to contain "graphic sexual content," and will debut on June 5.

Notably, this is Lily-Rose's first TV series. She has predominantly been a film actress she began her career. Some of her past movies include Yoga Hosers, The King, and Voyagers. Her next movie role is in Nosferatu, filmmaker Robert Eggers' remake of the classic vampire-horror silent film. It also stars Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson.

As for Johnny, he was at Cannes to debut his new movie, Jeanne du Barry. In the film, Depp portrays King Louis XV, alongside French actor/director Maïwenn who stars as the title character, Madame du Barry. The film is a historical love story and "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour. Notably, Maïwenn also co-wrote and directed the film. Additional cast members include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory.

The movie was a big hit with the Cannes crowd, leading to Depp being given a standing ovation after a screening. The Wrap reports that following the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the crowd applauded Depp for what some have said was seven minutes, but may have been less. The response was clearly moving for the star, who began to tear up as the audience showered his film with praise.