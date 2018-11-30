Lily Collins Reveals She Struggled With an Eating Disorder

Lily Collins is using her voice to make a difference.

The actress and daughter of singer Phil Collins stars as a young woman battling anorexia in the new independent flick, To the Bone, and she recently revealed her personal connection to the subject matter.

The indie film was featured at the Sundance Film Festival, where Collins revealed on Saturday that she formerly battled an eating disorder, Variety reports.

“This movie was really important to me to be a part of because, as a teenager, I suffered from eating disorders,” Collins said.

“This is the first time I’m talking about it. This is my moment of talking about it,” Collins shared. “It’s important. It’s really important. It’s something that a lot of young women go through and there’s no shame in it, and this movie is about that — it’s about embracing your past and about realizing it’s something that doesn’t define who you are, but it’s about your experiences, surrounding yourself with people that support you, and about surviving and getting through it.”

To the Bone is in the U.S. dramatic competition at the festival and is based off the real-life experiences of writer-director Mari Noxon, who also dealt with an eating disorder in her past.

To prepare to play her character, Collins looked back to both her own experiences and Noxon’s. Collins also met with experts in the field, as well as others who have struggled with eating disorders.

“Marti was so nurturing right away to reference my experiences, but also…in a way, I’m playing Marti’s life, so I just talked to her about all her experiences and we shared a lot,” Collins said. “I talked to the head of the UCLA department for eating disorders and spoke to medical doctors about the facts, and we visited groups of young women and heard about their stories.”