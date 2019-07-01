Lil Nas X Comes out as Gay on Last Day of Pride Month

Lil Nas X celebrated the end of Pride Month by seemingly coming out as gay in a special message to his fans. The “Old Town Road” singer asked his followers to listen more carefully to “C7osure (You like),” a track off his newly released EP, 7.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of ya’ll not gone [f— with me] no more. but before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote, along with a rainbow emoji.

The song features lyrics like, “Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know / Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

He also croons, “Ain’t no more actin, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, he shared a zoomed-in image of his EP cover art, showing one of the buildings in the background cityscape lit up in rainbow colors. “deadass thought I made it obvious,” he captioned the photo.

His announcement was met with plenty of support from fans and fellow artists alike.

really happy for u dude ❤️🌈 — James Charles (@jamescharles) June 30, 2019

Ik what you’re talking about and I accept you bro, everyone should tbh you coming out shouldn’t change people’s views about you cause at the end of the day you’re still the same lil nas X we all know and love! — 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐳 (@FightCentralTV) June 30, 2019

Some, like TV host Jawn Murray, worried that the rapper, whose genre-blending hit was removed from the country music charts earlier this year, would have more trouble finding acceptance in the country music scene.

Kudos to Lil Nas X for sharing his truth… But he was already having a problem being Black in Country Music, now they’re definitely not gonna rock with him. https://t.co/qrSHcUanpy #LilNasX #c7osure #OldTownRoad #Pride — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) July 1, 2019

On Instagram, the 20-year-old posted a video alongside the caption, “Just cuz I’m gay don’t mean I’m gay,” which caused confusion in the comments of the post as to whether he was joking about coming out.

His manager, Adam Leber, took to Instagram with a heartwarming message, calling Nas “incredibly brave and an inspiration to all the young kids who follow and look up to you.”

The announcement is just the latest big moment for the Atlanta rapper, who released his eight-track EP earlier this month featuring Cardi B, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, and, of course, Billy Ray Cyrus, who helped shoot Lil Nas X to fame with his remix of “Old Town Road.”