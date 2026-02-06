Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Has Gone Missing

The 27-year-old son of Lil Jon has been reported missing in Georgia, and authorities are calling on the public for help.

Nathan Smith, who goes by the name DJ Young Slade, was last seen leaving his home near Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road in Milton around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Milton Police Department.

EAST POINT, GEORGIA – MAY 28: DJ Young Slade attends Wednesday Wind Down In The Point at Downtown Commons on May 28, 2025 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Police say that Smith “ran out of his house and has been missing since.” He left the area on foot and did not have a cell phone with him. Smith may be disoriented and in need of assistance, and his family and friends are concerned for his safety, according to police.

Smith is listed at 5 feet 9 inches and about 150 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

The “Feels” artist is one of Lil Jon’s two children. The “Turn Down For What” rapper’s publicist told WXIA in Atlanta that his “family is asking for privacy at this time” as well as “continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe.”

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Smith or knows where he is to call the Milton Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (678) 297-6300 option 1 or Detective Sarah Moore at [email protected].

Smith appeared alongside his father on Celebrity Family Feud back in July, where they were “reppin’ for the culture and raising money for the American Diabetes Association,” according to his Instagram post about the episode.

“Been a minute since I posted I’ve been locked in. This year’s been wild in the best way,” he wrote at the time, adding, “It’s easy to get so caught up working that you forget to pause and celebrate the wins. But this one? This one’s special.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me on this journey. I don’t know what’s next but I promise I’m ready for it,” he concluded.