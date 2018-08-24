‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ Host Robin Leach Dies at 76

Robin Leach, former host of the iconic Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has passed away at the age of 76.

The Blast reports that the TV personality had been hospitalized since November 2017, after suffering a stroke.

He suffered yet another stroke on Monday, which appears to be what led to his death.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” Leach’s family said in a statement.

“Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful,” the statement continued. “Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach.”

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous aired for over a decade, debuting in 1984 and ending in 1995. Afterwards, Leach eventually moved out to Las Vegas, Nevada and wrote lifestyle articles for local publications.

Following the announcement of his passing, many of Leach’s friends and fans took to social media to memorialize the iconic TV host.

Sad news to hear my friend and local Las Vegan @Robin_Leach has passed. My thoughts are with his family. Robin ALWAYS helped me by writing/saying such nice things and supporting all my projects. Rest In Peace my friend. — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) August 24, 2018

“Now that it’s officially been announced I can share that my champion, hero, mentor and dearest friend is gone, and my heart is broken,” writer Terri Ann Palumbo tweeted. “Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, [Robin Leach]. You were the best and most constant of friends. I will never forget one single moment.”

Remembering #RobinLeach, he was British but adopted Las #Vegas. He loved it here, made his home here and was one of the biggest promoters of #LasVegas and the #LasVegasStrip. #RIP Robin and thank you. pic.twitter.com/qve86kNHfA — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 24, 2018

“After savoring champagne and caviar dreams for 76 years, Robin Leach will now walk the golden roads in heaven,” someone else wrote.

RIP Robin Leach. My best man, great friend, brilliant, kind & generous & incredibly entertaining. I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/PPKzFI3isp — RickLeventhalFoxNews (@RickLeventhal) August 24, 2018

“One less champagne wish today. Robin was funny, breezy, living life to the fanciest & fullest,” another person who worked with him said of the late TV host. “I was lucky enough to go on an adventure in Costa Rica for his show. It was filled with champagne (even through I can’t stand the cavier).”

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

Photo Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images