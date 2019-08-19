Liam Hemsworth Spotted During Bar Outing With Friends After Miley Cyrus Separation

Liam Hemsworth is just trying to live his normal life in the wake of his separation from wife Miley Cyrus. As Entertainment Tonight reports, the Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence star was spotted by paparazzi in Byron Bay, Australia, on Sunday. He was leaving a bar/restaurant with several friends at the time.

Hemsworth can be seen wearing a simple grey T-shirt and black sunglasses to maintain a low-profile. He appears to be approaching a black vehicle in the cited shot.

The 29-years-old Australian actor has been trying to keep to himself since news of the split broke on Aug. 10. He first remained mum on the subject, allowing Cyrus’ representative to break the news.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep told PEOPLE. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

After the dust settled a bit on the breakup, he spoke up on Aug. 12 with a message of his own about the situation. In a simple Instagram post featuring a photo of a sunset, Hemsworth confirmed that he and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer were separated and asked for privacy.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus has not directly addressed the matter since it all went down, but she did drop a new song, “Slide Away,” which features several perceived references to her frayed marriage.

