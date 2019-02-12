Liam Hemsworth Costar Adam Devine Gives Update: ‘A Lot of Pain’

Adam Devine has been in contact with his Isn’t It Romantic co-star Liam Hemsworth, and he says the actor is in “a lot of pain.”

Hemsworth has been in the hospital dealing with kidney stones, and has missed a few high profile engagements. This included the 61st Grammy Awards on Sunday night, and the premiere of his new movie Isn’t It Romantic on Monday. However, Devine was at the event, and he told Us Weekly about his communications with Hemsworth.

“I texted with him a little bit… poor guy,” the 35-year-old comedian said. “I know he’s in a lot of pain and it really sucks what he’s going through, ’cause I know that he would want to be here and he’s a really fun guy to have around. I’m really bummed about it.”

The premiere was held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Hemsworth missed the festivities, but his new wife Miley Cyrus still attended on his behalf.

“My man’s not well,” she said. “I’m representing for him.”

Hemsworth was distraught over missing the premiere, as well as his wife’s performance at the Grammys on Sunday. He took to Instagram on Monday with a long post about his absence.

“Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys,” he wrote alongside a gallery of pictures showing his co-star Rebel Wilson and Cyrus at the premiere. “Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days.”

“Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me,” he went on. “Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!”

Isn’t It Romantic is a parody of the romantic comedy genre, featuring Hemsworth as the leading man. He plays the love interest for Wilson after her life magically turns into a rom-com. Devine, meanwhile, plays her friend, who falls for Priyanka Chopra. As the star, Wilson was sad that Hemsworth missed the event, but she took it in stride, posting a photo with Cyrus instead.

“In @liamhemsworth’s absence, he sent the next best/equal sexiest thing: @mileycyrus,” she wrote. “Thanks Miley for being so cool and championing our film. I’m so proud of your hubby!”



Cyrus praised Hemsworth as well in a post of her own, wishing her husband a fast recovery.

“He is taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

Isn’t It Romantic is in theaters everywhere on Wednesday, Feb. 13.