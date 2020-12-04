'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Holiday Plans While Expecting Second Child With Wife Nicolette Robinson (Exclusive)

✖

The holiday season is getting a lot more exciting for actor Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson! After revealing in November that the couple is expecting their second child together — a baby boy who will join 3-year-old Lucille "Lucy" Ruby — Odom tells PopCulture.com exclusively that the family is taking time to slow down for the holidays to enjoy not just quality time with each other, but in welcoming their newborn.

"We have a little baby coming in March, a little boy on the way," Odom gushed in our series, PopCulture @ Home before saying the couple has a few tasks to sort out before his arrival. "We gotta just sort of get the house in and really prepare for his arrival."

While he and Robinson are both thrilled to welcome a new family member, the Hamilton actor did reveal that despite his wife doing overall well, she is feeling a bit of uneasiness as she enters the third trimester. "She's feeling pretty good," he said. "She's feeling pretty good. There's the discomfort and stuff and all that, but she's in nesting mode. She's redoing some of the rooms around here, so she's very much, like, on purpose, she's on task."

As the couple settles down for the holidays, Odom has been busy promoting his new film for Academy Award-winning actress Regina King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami, releasing on Christmas Day. "Regina won the Oscar last year, of course, for If Beale Street Could Talk, and this was her pivot — this is what she wanted to do next."

He continued: "She wanted to direct a movie and so she picked up this beautiful script by Kemp Powers and it actually tells the true story of young Cassius Clay [Muhammad Ali]. He's 22-years-old, he's gonna fight in the first heavyweight championship with Sonny Liston in Miami in 1964 — and nobody expects Cassius to win the fight except Cassius of course."

He further revealed how the film will focus on a specific scene following Clay's win when he was joined by icons like Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in a hotel room. But while no one knows the conversations that were discussed during that time, this film will imagine what was said.

With so much to celebrate on the actor's festive plate, Odom has also released his Christmas album, The Christmas Album ahead of the holidays. But while he and Robinson will slow down as festivities approach, he also plans to stay connected with friends and family via Verizon, sharing how he decided to partner with them in large part to their 5G network.

"It's about staying connected even when we can't travel to one another, and Verizon made it super easy," he explained. Adding how he's been a "very happy customer," the service has made the transition to this new way of life for Odom a little bit easier. For more on Leslie Odom Jr. and your other favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.