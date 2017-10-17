Lena Heady Is the Latest Woman to Accuse Harvey Weinstein

Lena Headey is the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, alleging on Twitter Tuesday that she was harassed by the producer on two separate occasions.

Headey wrote that the first experience happened at the Venice Film Festival years ago when her 2005 film, The Brothers Grimm, was showing there.

“At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked,” the Game of Thrones star tweeted. “I remember thinking, ‘It’s got to be a joke.’ I said something like, ‘Oh come on mate?! It’d be like kissing my dad! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others.’ I was never in any other Miramax film.”

The actress alleged that she was again accosted by Weinstein years later in Los Angeles, although she recalled that she never thought he would try anything with her after her previous refusal.

“I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe he wanted to talk about potential work,” Heady wrote. “He asked me to meet for breakfast. We ate breakfast, we talked about films, filmmaking. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal. Then he went to the loo. He came back and said, ‘Let’s go up to the room, I want to give you a script.’ We walked to the lift and the energy shifted. My whole body went into high alert.”

“The lift was going up and I said to Harvey, ‘I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with your any other reason, nothing is going to happen.’ I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of ‘don’t come near me,’ ” she added.

“He was silent after I spoke, furious,” she continued. “We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word. I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn’t work. Then he got really angry. He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm. He paid for my car and whispered in my ear, ‘Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.’ I got into my car and I cried.”

Headey is the latest in a string of actresses who have come forward detailing their own horrifying experiences with Weinstein, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashey Judd, Rose McGowan, Minka Kelly, Cara Delevingne and more. The actress’ stories follow an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé detailing years’ worth of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. The Times followed that with another exposé on Oct. 10, with The New Yorker publishing their own report the same day.

