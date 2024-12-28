Supermodel and actress Dayle Haddon tragically died in an accident only a few days after Christmas. According to CBS News, Haddon and another person were affected by a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The model was found dead at the scene. She was 76.

The outlet notes that the home is owned by Haddon’s daughter and her husband, journalist Ryan Haddon and actor Marc Blucas. The 911 call to the home reported a 76-year-old man had passed out on the first floor of the home, later identified as Walter J. Blucas.

“Preliminary investigation is showing that a heating unit malfunctioned exposing a large amount of carbon monoxide within the carriage house,” Detective Sgt. Jonathan Koretzsky said. Police later added that a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system led to the leak.

Two medics from the scene had to be taken to the local Doylestown Hospital after exposure in the home. Another police officer was treated at the scene.

The home was purchased by Haddon and Blucas back in 2012, something the actor has discussed in the past as a restoration project. The home was built in 1711 and the actor purchased it after desiring to move closer to family in his hometown.

“It’s the only part of the United States that has that kind of architecture with old stone barns and old stone houses,” Blucas said. “And so I knew it would be projects for life, which it is.”

The family had been living in the guest house while the main home was being renovated.

Haddon was best known for her modeling career in the 1970s and ’80s, later becoming a UNICEF ambassador and founding WomenOne, the New York organization “creating educational opportunities for girls and women.”