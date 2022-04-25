Lea Michele Tells Jonathan Groff She'll Carry His Baby

✖

From Spring Awakening to Glee, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff have been through many phases of life together, including parenthood. After welcoming son Ever in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich, Michele revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that she'd be happy to carry her longtime friend and co-star's child if he ever wanted to become a father.

Groff was unsure if he was getting baby fever while filming for HBO's upcoming Spring Awakening reunion with Michele and their fellow co-stars and new mothers Lauren Pritchard and Lilli Cooper, answering the question of if he'd want to become a father soon simply, "Great question!" While he might not have been clear about his future plans for children, he was clear Michele was happy to be his surrogate.

"I'll carry your baby. I will," she told Groff, to which he asked, "You will?" Michele responded, "Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It's so much fun," to which Groff noted, "Good to know." When it comes to kids, the Frozen star joked, "I have this weird quirk where I scare small children because – this was with my two nieces as well, between the ages of 0 and 2 – I come in hot with the enthusiasm, and it freaks them out."

"This is the case with Ever as well," added Groff. "So I'm slowly trying to play it cool to gain his love and affection back." One thing that helps him back in the good graces of Michele's son is his role as King George III in Hamilton on Broadway. "My one in with him is that he likes 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton," said Groff, who originated his role in the Lin-Manuel Miranda show. "Whenever we FaceTime and Ever's there, I'll be like, 'Da, da, da, da, da!' [I'm] waiting [for] the age when he's going to be able to watch Frozen, and then maybe I'll have another in, but I'm working on it."

Spring Awakening fans will be able to relive the magic of the show's original stars when Spring Awakening: Those You've Known debuts on May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The one-night-only event will also be available to stream on HBO Max.