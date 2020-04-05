‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Christopher Meloni Fires off Hot Takes About Donald Trump, Coronavirus Crisis

In light of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak stirring much reaction and response from the world, actor Christopher Meloni has voiced his frustration and upset with the current state of affairs surrounding the handling of the pandemic. The Law & Order: SVU star has been quite outspoken over his upset over the Trump administration, but it’s his latest tweets that have really rocked social media, with many fans lending their support over the hot takes shared.

In a tweet shared on April 1, Meloni posted video of the president and former NBC reality star, Donald Trump who mentioned in a press conference how he thinks the impeachment distracted the administration from the spread of the virus. The 59-year-old shared video of the conference, captioning the tweet: “If a [piece of s—] had a mouth.” Suffice to say, the post raked up a long list of likes, retweets and comments from fans who chimed in on the heated take.

If a POS had a mouth https://t.co/PEMBlXvof6 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 1, 2020

“A POS can be used as fertilizer, Trump’s useless,” wrote one fan, as another chimed in, “I would repost but I don’t want to make my friends puke. Who SAYS s— like that a—hole????”

That wasn’t the only strong opinion shared by the actor, who shared another tweet the next day about “leadership,” writing how Trump only cares about one thing — himself.

LEADERSHIP: When all those around you are dying, quarantined, and unemployed, you work in bettering your golf Vote Trump 2020 Cause He Cares About ONE Thing- Himself https://t.co/gxLb2gVNQi — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 2, 2020

When responding to a fan’s viral meme of asking what the first sentence of the best novel would be about the COVID-19 pandemic, Meloni tweeted: “The words Global Pandemic had just been dropped like a bomb on the the Presidents lap while his stunned advisors wrestled with the weight of of this new reality. All eyes turned to the leader for his wisdom as he leapt from the table and said, ‘call it a hoax, I’m late for golf.’”

Meloni has since continued to share his strongly worded opinions about Trump and the coronavirus, but that doesn’t deter fans from admiring his outspokenness. Near the end of last month, it was announced that the former SVU star would be returning to his iconic role as Det. Elliot Stabler in a new spinoff for the Dick Wolf franchise series, and fans were very excited.

According to Deadline, the Wolf-produced series will revolve “around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.” While few details have been shared at this time, the outlet shares how there is also speculation that former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being considered as the show’s lead writer and producer.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly shared video about the news, reporting how Meloni confirmed the project by sharing Deadline‘s original report on the spin-off via his official Facebook. However, Meloni requested the outlet make a correction, telling fans he is not on the social network. “Small quibble: I did not confirm on Facebook. I’m not on Facebook,” he tweeted.

Meloni also joked with fans, one of whom asked if he would be returning to L.A. Law, which he never starred on. While on SVU, Meloni had guest spots on the original Law & Order and Law & Order: Trial by Jury.

Photo credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb