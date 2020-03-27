Celebrity

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crew Member Josh Wallwork Mourned by ‘Bull’ Actor Christopher Jackson Following Coronavirus Death

Following the tragic news that Law & Order: SVU crew member Josh Wallwork has died after contracting the coronavirus, the late costumer is being mourned by Bull actor Christopher Jackson. Prior to his work on SVU, Wallwork did costuming on the CBS legal drama.

Jackson shared a photo of Wallwork: “His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus. Had the pleasure to work with him on [Bull] — one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team. He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you.” Many of his followers have since replied to the post with their own messages of sympathy, with one writing, “Oh, no! I’m so sorry about your friend. You can see the kindness radiating from his eyes in his picture. Please extend my condolences to his family, and to his work family as well.”

Notably, SVU showrunner Warren Leight has also memorialized Wallwork, sharing the “very sad news” in a tweet: “One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covid-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken.”

“The SVU family lost one of our own today — Josh Wallwork with wardrobe peacefully passed from COVID-19 complications,” SVU producer and actor Victoria Pollack added. “The SVU halls won’t be the same. My sincerest condolences to Josh’s loved ones. And please take care of yourselves everyone.”

Iconic actor Morgan Freeman also memorialized Wallwork with a tender message: “Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was a Costumer & a part of our Madam Secretary family. His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”

Freeman is an executive producer on CBS’ political drama, Madam Secretary, where Wallwork was also previously employed as a costumer.

Wallwork was 45 years old at the time of his death.

