Lauren Conrad Dresses up as One of Her Favorite Disney Villains for Halloween

Lauren Conrad loves all things Disney, so it would make perfect sense for her to dress as a Disney character for Halloween. But if you thought the fashion designer would dress as a princess, you’d be mistaken. Instead, she dressed as her favorite Disney villain.

If she doesn’t scare you no evil thing will… I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Conrad made her own costume based on Cruella De Vil, the villain in The 101 Dalmatians.

“If she doesn’t scare you no evil thing will,” Conrad wrote, referencing the “Cruella De Vil” song. “I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today.”

Conrad followed through with her promise, posting a how-to guide on LaurenConrad.com with a list of where each piece of the costume comes from. Of course, the handbag is from her own fashion label and available at Khol’s for $55.30.

“I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch — the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle. But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I’m sure my fellow new mothers can relate …), so I opted for a less time consuming costume,” she wrote.

Conrad said her son Liam, who was born in July, will be a Dalmatian for his first Halloween.

The former Hills star is known for her love of all things Disney. In fact, in 2015, she launched her own Disney fashion line.