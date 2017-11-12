Laura Silverman Tweets Story of Exactly What Louis C.K. Did

Warning: Some of the following language may be disturbing for some readers.

Actress Laura Silverman, the older sister of Sarah Silverman, detailed Louis C.K.‘s disturbing behavior in a series of tweets Thursday. She wrote about how he masturbated in front of her during a road trip 25 years ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nov. 9, Vice writer Eve Peyser asked women on Twitter when was the first time a man masturbated in front of them without their permission.

The 51-year-old Silverman, who said she briefly dated C.K., responded by first saying a man masturbated in front of her when she was 18 at a bus stop in Oakland.

18, bus stop, Oakland, nighttime after work (needless to say I wasn’t able to catch my bus home) — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017

The next time was during a cross-country trip with C.K., long before he was famous. She claimed C.K. masturbated “About 20 times. Not criminal. But compulsive, rude & gross.”

After that, it’s was Louis C.K., on a cross country trip before he was famous. About 20 times. Not criminal. But compulsive, rude & gross. — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017

“He was a gentleman,” she continued, including a side-eye emoji. “He always invited me to wait outside the motel room door if I wanted. I usually did. But he made it clear the masturbating was gonna happen each morning. Naked on the bed. Sometimes I just read a book in the corner. I did not enjoy it. Fin.”

He was a gentleman😏-he always invited me to wait outside the motel room door if I wanted. I usually did. But he made it clear the masturbating was gonna happen each morning. Naked on the bed. Sometimes I just read a book in the corner. I did not enjoy it. Fin. — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017

Thank you! I have refrained from initiating this conversation for a reason. Not criminal. Not abuse of power. I guess I’m just compelled at this point to be a character witness of sorts for those brave enough to finally come forward. — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017



Silverman said the trip happened after they dated briefly.

“It must be noted that we had been dating briefly beforehand-I had broken up w him at the start of the trip &we continued on anyway for some reason- youth, I guess. We’d been intimate previously. Just giving all the facts. I am NOT a victim but I fully believe those coming forward,” she wrote.

It must be noted that we had been dating briefly beforehand-I had broken up w him at the start of the trip &we continued on anyway for some reason- youth, I guess. We’d been intimate previously. Just giving all the facts. I am NOT a victim but I fully believe those coming forward — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017

Silverman said C.K.’s behavior was the reason she broke up with him. Even though the incident happened 25 years later, she admits that she still fears backlash. “But it happened to me. I could have put it in a novel or a script. It’s my experience. Right now- I want the victims to be believed. So,” she wrote to one fan who argued that she was a victim.

It was the reason I broke up with him. Also, it’s shockingly unnerving to mention it publicly even 25 yrs later. I do fear backlash somewhat. But it happened to me. I could have put it in a novel or a script. It’s my experience. Right now- I want the victims to be believed. So. — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017

Establishing a pattern of behavior helps victims speak up so I did. I can’t say if I did the right thing or not. I hope so. I will add one more thing- which is that I was verbally told that my presence + refusal to continue a sexual relationship was responsible for the behavior. — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017



On Nov. 9, five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct, telling the New York Times he either masturbated in front of them or asked if he could.

Since then, HBO, Netflix and FX have all cut ties with the comedian. The release of his film I Love You, Daddy was also cancelled.