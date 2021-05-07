Laura Prepon Breaks Down Cooking Stigmas With New HSN Collection PrepOn Kitchen (Exclusive)

✖

Laura Prepon might be best known for her roles in That ‘70s Show and Orange Is the New Black, but the actress is also an incredibly committed businesswoman who has built a dedicated, loyal fanbase thanks to a New York Times bestselling cookbook and a YouTube channel exploring her passion for food, DIYs and more. In an exclusive with PopCulture dishing on how her appetite for cooking evolved into a new line of culinary products called PrepOn Kitchen, exclusively sold by HSN, the 41-year-old revealed she wants to help customers find cooking easy with the thoughtful, solution-based products.

“I feel like for some people there is that stigma of that cooking is hard, and they can't do it, but I mean, not to quote Ratatouille, but anybody can cook,” Prepon laughed. “I mean, for real! Anybody can cook no matter what it is and it’s interesting because, yes, my line is called PrepOn Kitchen and a huge part of my cooking philosophy is prepping ahead.”

Prepon admits that it also transcends across all her daily doings and routines. “Whether I'm directing or acting, getting my kids ready for the day, myself ready for the day — prep is a big part of that,” she said. “But when you think about food prep, I feel like people think about that kind of typical thing of like a bodybuilder with a bunch of containers lining a table that’s eight feet long and all the same meal for seven days. For me, a food prep and my products are geared towards anything you’re going to cook.”

Looking to make cooking fun and easy through thoughtfully designed items to empower your meal prep, the working professional and mother-of-two says the innovative new cookware is aimed to help families streamline kitchen time so have “more time doing what you love, whatever that is.” Prepon adds she is “all about helping make our time in the kitchen easier, for real, so that you can feel like you can make homemade food and nourish yourself and also still be able to have a life.”

But it also comes down to altering the narrative that cooking is difficult. “I want to help break the stigma because cooking with and for my family and my friends, it’s how I show my love,” she said, adding how it’s also one of her favorite things to do. “To me, the kitchen is the heartbeat of the home.”

Inspired by her “eccentric gourmet chef” mother, the actress and entrepreneur reveals her love for cooking evolved from a very young age and transpired for years in the kitchen. With two children under the age of 4, Prepon, who is married to actor Ben Foster, admits she loves “nourishing” her family and friends as cooking is one of the “biggest ways” to show her love to them. But it was when she began to encounter problems in that kitchen that she began looking for solutions that just weren’t there. “I just decided to make them and those are the products that became my PrepOn Kitchen line and it’s all solution-based,” she said.

Disclosing the two things that ail millions in the kitchen during cook time as observed by her professional chef friends, Prepon said the biggest issue is keeping a clean cutting board and not breaking one’s cooking rhythm. “When you think about restaurants and all the chefs buzzing in and out and it’s like a flow — it’s like an energy and you can feel it,” she said.

While it’s hard to break down her collection into must-haves because they “all solve different things,” Prepon reveals the three items you need to have in your kitchen to help fans and consumers get to a “good place.”

PrepOn Kitchen 8” German Steel Santoku Knife: Crafted from German steel, this multi-talented kitchen tool helps to fill a gap in your cutlery arsenal thanks to grantons that reduce friction and stickage. Included with a sheath to keep it safe until next time, the tool is a must-have for your kitchen rhythm. The knife retails for $29.95.

PrepOn Kitchen 6-Piece Silicone Food Prep Lids: Touted as “super, super versatile” by Prepon, these multicolored lids available in six sizes to help keep food staying fresher longer. Creating an airtight seal that’ll keep various foods in all shapes and sizes fresh, they’re reusable, dishwasher-friendly and a great money saver compared to foil and plastic wrap. The lids retail for $19.95.

PrepOn Kitchen Prep Board With Prep Bags: Helping to streamline your food prep with the use of a food waste bag at the end of the board to catch your waste while chopping, Prepon reveals the item is one item many among professional chefs have expressed a need for as a way never to break their flow. “That's a solution that I was looking for and I’m like, there's got to be a better way to do this, so it’s like I designed it,” she said. The board with 20 prep bags retails for $34.95.

Prepon, whose items are now available to purchase via HSN, promises the collection “geared toward making your life easier in the kitchen” will include more products in the future, as well as teasing another book to come — not disclosing whether it is another cookbook or not. But for the multitalented star who has proven she can do it all, she’s currently focusing right on growing PrepOn Kitchen: “It's something that I’ve been dreaming about for years and it’s finally here, so it’s amazing.”

