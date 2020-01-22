Latest Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Engagement Rumor Debunked

After one media outlet announced that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were secretly engaged, Gossip Cop is here to debunk those rumors. According to GC, the rumors stemmed from OK! Australia where an alleged source gave riveting details about the couple’s supposed wedding — from spending nearly $3 million dollars, to where they planned on having a reception, even down to the type of food the couple planned on serving their guest. But it appears that none of it is true.

The article leads with details that the couple “packed on the PDA” at Stefani’s son Kingston’s soccer practice where they seemed to be in high spirits because supposedly the two were engaged. “Blake quietly proposed to Gwen at the beginning of the holiday season,” a source told the outlet, “and she, of course, said yes!”

“At first, Gwen and Blake wanted to keep their engagement quiet so they could enjoy this milestone together,” the alleged source claims. “But they decided Christmas morning would be the perfect time to share the news with their family and close friends.”

Shelton also supposedly offered Stefani a “$4.3 million custom pear-shaped eight-carat diamond set in platinum.” They also were said to be planning their reception at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch after a church-styled wedding, where they would serve up a barbecue type meal for those who attended.

Again, all of these rumors have been debunked, but one thing is for sure, the couple still seems super happy and in love! Today, the sweet pair released the romantic music video to their song “Nobody But You.” When the song was first released, fans were hoping for a music video to follow, and now they have their wish! The song is featured on Shelton’s latest Fully Loaded: God’s Country record, and although he didn’t write the lyrics himself, it still explains the story he was trying to portray just as well, if not even better.

“I was just floored,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

When he was recording the tune, he said the more he heard it, the more he “fell in love with it.”