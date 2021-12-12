Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on the CBS western Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 72. His cause of death has not been revealed at this time. He is outlived by his wife Susie Duff.

Sellers was born on Oct. 2, 1949, and was of Osage, Cherokee, and Lakota heritage. The actor was nominated for an Emmy for his work on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and also served as the show’s Native American Consultant. He also appeared in Wayne’s World 2 as the “Naked Indian” spirit. Sellers’ other acting credits include The Sopranos; Beverly Hills, 90210; and Walker, Texas Ranger.

His Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman costar Jane Seymour posted on Instagram honoring his passing. Seymour shared a photo of herself alongside Sellers and their costar Joe Lando on the Dr. Quinn set.

“Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Seymour wrote. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”