Lamar Odom Wears ‘Porn Kills Love’ Shirt While Arriving at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Practice

Lamar Odom has vowed to make a few changes since doing life differently following his near-fatal overdose in 2015 at a brothel in Las Vegas, Nevada, including giving up “porn” and “candy.” He reassured fans of that when he sported an athletic look walking into the Dancing With the Stars rehearsal wearing a shirt that reads “Porn Kills Love.”

Before Odom hit the dance floor on the second episode of Season 28, he opened up in a package about his struggles and memory loss following what he refers to as “the accident.”

“I went to hang out in a place where I had no business,” he explained to the audience and viewers. “I overdosed and woke up in a coma.”

The former Lakers player revealed that he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks during that chapter in his life, promising that he did not take drugs that night in October.

“I don’t know if they slipped it in my drink or shot it in my body, but I can promise the whole world I didn’t do drugs that night,” he insisted.

In Odoms book Darkness to Light: A Memoir, he opens up about having sex with more than 2,000 women, including prostitutes and strippers. Because of his sex addiction, he and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr have a no porn policy in their relationship.

“You can’t watch porn if you’re a sex addict and have a healthy life, or be with me,” she told TMZ.

While excited to join the other dancers of the popular ABC competition, he did admit that he “was 10 times more nervous than I was in my first NBA game.”

“… I’ve never danced in front of everyone besides the club. Now you’re being asked to do so in front of millions of people and doing a dance you’ve never done before… so I would say this is tougher,” he responded when being asked which was harder: playing in the NBA or dancing on DWTS.

Odom has been receiving pretty low scores since appearing on the show, earning 11 points the first dance and 12 on the second. After his most recent performance, he came off the dance floor with tears in his eyes as he looked like he was shutting down after feeling disappointed. When host Erin Andrews asked why he had the long face, he said he felt like he already lost. However, despite his low score from the judges, he continued to the next round.

Odom stated that he’s not bothered by the low score though because he’s just happy to be alive.

“It feels good to just be alive,” he said. “For those that don’t know my story, I’m fortunate to be alive. I’m blessed.”