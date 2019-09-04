Lamar Odom Sucks New Girlfriend’s Toes in ‘Man Crush Monday’ Video

Just a few short weeks after Lamar Odom and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr spoke about their relationship making it official in the public eye, they’re now showing fans that their limits are expanding. In Parr’s Instagram story, she not only labeled the former Laker as her “MCM” [Man Crush Monday], but in the videos, Odom is caught sucking her toes.

The two were cuddled up in the backseat of a car while Odom could be heard talking to the driver as he sucked his lady’s toes. However, he didn’t do this by request, instead, Parr stuck her foot in his face being flirty with her man, then he proceeded to open his mouth.

After weeks of speculation on whether Odom had moved on from his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, he was seen out with Parr but fans wondered if they were more than friends or not. As pictures continued to surface, showing the pair being flirty with one another, followers were just waiting on them to comment on their relationship.

It may have taken them a while, but in a recent interview with Dish Nation, they finally made their love official in the public eye.

“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” the host, Gary Hayes, asked.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” Odom said. “When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes said jokingly.

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” Parr then replied. “Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom echoed.

The personal fitness trainer was then asked her thoughts on why she pursued a relationship with the NBA player, given his past.

“Sometimes pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom answered before Parr could. “The pain I’ve been through.”

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to pain and the drama,” she then said, giving a different answer than what Odom initially lead on.

“You have to meet people where they are,” Parr added. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to through that.”

Odom agreed by saying, “It’s the truth. I thought it was time to have that therapy session — referring to his book, Lamar Odom: Darkness to Light.

However, the one question that remained on everyone’s minds is whether he had really moved on from his highly publicized past.

“I’ve definitely moved on,” the 39-year-old clarified.

Fans will remember that Odom tied the knot with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in 2009 — after only knowing each other for a few weeks — but finalized their divorce in 2016, although they separated a few years prior.