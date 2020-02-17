Lady Gaga’s Bold Bleached Eyebrows Selfie Sets Social Media on Fire

Lady Gaga is no stranger to trying out bold beauty looks, and the singer tested out one more last week when she shared a selfie in which she was rocking bleached eyebrows along with pink hair, a silver watch and a cozy mint sweatshirt.

“Sushi!!!!!” the musician proclaimed in her caption.

Many of Gaga’s fans were fans of her look, including fellow singer Demi Lovato, who proclaimed, “Hot,” in the comments section. Other messages included “Beautiful,” “Queenn,” and “LOVE U.”

Some of Gaga’s followers were more focused on new music from the star, with one writing, “I’m telling you i smell an album” and another commenting, “Give us new music. Thanks.”

“Surely no eyebrows means a new album about to drop,” joked a third, while a fourth exclaimed, “WHERE IS THE ALBUM WE NEED THE DAMN ALBUM.”

Gaga’s brows were back to brown on Valentine’s Day, when she shared a snuggled-up selfie with new boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!!” her caption read. “‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?’ #valentines happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!”

The photo is the second Gaga has shared of the two together. Earlier this month, the New York native posted a snap of the two during their trip to Miami for the Super Bowl, Gaga sitting on Polansky’s lap as they took in the sights on a boat.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she wrote. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Gaga and Polansky, CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker group, sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve, though Polansky’s identity was unknown at the time. After Gaga and Polansky headed to Miami, a source told E! News that he was Gaga’s New Year’s Eve date and that “they had already been seeing each other for weeks.”

The source added that Gaga “has been dating the same guy for over a month. They’ve been seeing other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him.”

