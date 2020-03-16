Lady Gaga Self-Quarantines Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Shares Message for Fans

Lady Gaga has decided to “self-quarantine” amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post shared with her followers Saturday, the “Stupid Love” singer revealed that she is taking a number of precautionary measures to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, including avoiding visiting her parents and grandparents and practicing social distancing, as recommended by doctors.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists,” Gaga wrote alongside a photo of herself hanging out with her three dogs at home. “It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. … I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it,” she continued.

“I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

On Sunday, Gaga again took to social media with an update for her fans, urging her followers to maintain a positive mindset and practice kindness. “This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being,” she wrote. “I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced.”

“My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem,” she added. “We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.”

The singer’s advice to fans comes just after the World Health Organization classified the novel coronavirus as a global pandemic. As of Monday morning, there have been more than 3,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with a New York Times database reporting at least 66 deaths.