Lady Gaga’s Ex Taylor Kinney Likes Comment on Instagram Shading Her in Midst of Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors

Lady Gaga won her very first Oscar on Sunday for the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, though she also appeared to receive some shade from her ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney a few days later.

This week, Kinney posted a photo of himself and a friend in Chicago to Instagram, and fans hopped into the comments to discuss Gaga and her Oscar win despite the fact that she and Kinney have not been together for over two years. Gaga was also engaged to fiancé Christian Carino, who she recently split with.

Instead of liking the comments congratulating Gaga on her win, fans spotted that Kinney instead liked one that read, “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.”

Taylor Kinney has liked a shady comment about former fiancée @ladygaga on Instagram. The comments refers to Gaga as “#hollyweird” pic.twitter.com/0TBi6WPiiX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2019

Kinney and Gaga began dating in 2011 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015, eventually splitting in 2016. Gaga addressed the breakup during her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, comparing her career success to events in her personal life.

“It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million, I lose Luc [Carl]. I get the movie, I lose Taylor [Kinney],” she said. “It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Gaga dated creative director Williams from 2008 to 2010 and reunited with her ex Carl later in 2010. We now know that the movie she was likely addressing was A Star Is Born, which was ultimately released in October 2018. Gaga’s work in the film has earned her a new level of professional success, culminating in her Oscar win.

During her documentary, the New York native also addressed her relationship with Kinney specifically, saying, “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks.”

“My threshold for bulls— with men is just — I don’t have one anymore,” she added. “In relationships, you have to move together.”

Gaga had confirmed her split with Kinney in an Instagram post in July 2016 in which she explained that the two were taking some space.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” she wrote. “Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

