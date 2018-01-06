Lady Gaga Continues Bikini Style Streak, Gets Cheeky While on Vacation

Lady Gaga celebrated the New Year with a pair of skin-baring bikini photos, leaving very little to the imagination and pushing the boundaries of Instagram.

Vacation Station ☀️ A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 5, 2018 at 3:25pm PST

Gaga posted two photos of herself at a beach.

In the first one, she’s standing by a log, looking to the sky.

“Happy New Year,” she wrote, adding a flower emoji. The photo also shows off her various tattoos, including a David Bowie one on her left side.

Happy New Year!🌻 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 5, 2018 at 3:24pm PST

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted the photo.

In the second photo, she has her back to the camera, and she’s turning to look back. “Vacation Station,” she wrote.

The photos were taken during Gaga’s trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, CAA agent Christian Carino. He posted a video of her ziplining upside down Thursday, notes PEOPLE.

Gaga is also getting some reading in while she’s away. She also posted a photo of herself reading.

“I love this poet. Rainer Maria Rilke. At the heart of me I am one. That’s all that I am. A poet looking for a page,” she wrote.

Gaga jetted off on vacation after signing a two-year deal to perform at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas.

The Mother Monster promised her fans that the new shows will be “unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before,” and that she’ll “leave my heart on the stage every single night.” She will earn around $400,000 per show.

In October, she will be seen in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake, and she’ll be credited with her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

Photo credit: Alex Dolan