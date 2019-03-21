Lady Gaga and ‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Reportedly ‘Hanging out’ Together

Lady Gaga has apparently taken to her Hollywood phase quite well. After creating plenty of rumors with Bradley Cooper thanks to A Star Is Born and their emotional Oscars performance, the singer is reportedly moving on to create memories with a member of The Avengers.

According to PEOPLE, Gaga was seen spending time with Jeremy Renner recently. The 32-year-old singer recently split up with her fiance Christian Carino in February, fueling plenty of rumors about her with her A Star Is Born co-star.

Renner, 48, would seem to be a surprise but as the publication points out, they both share a connection through a love of music. The Avengers: Endgame actor wrote music for the soundtrack for Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, an animated film he lent his voice to in 2018. Renner revealed that he had practiced music since age 12, but “didn’t want to do it as a business.”

“It’s not like I’m dropping an album or anything like that, [but it’s] a different type of music than I’d typically write, so I love that challenge,” he told USA Today.

The speculation around Gaga’s love life has been a hot topic since her split from Carino. A source told people at the time of breakup that there was “no long dramatic story” and “it just didn’t work out.”

The singer also addressed the reported relationship with Cooper directly on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the Oscars.

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she told Kimmel. “[Shallow] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time…When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Gaga also faced rumors about pregnancy recently, shutting them down on Twitter while confirming she’ll have new music on the way. Her last album was 2016’s Joanne, so it’ll be interesting to see the direction she decided to follow next.

Renner will likely be fairly busy over the next month himself. His Avengers character Hawkeye will return to the big screen in Endgame, bringing to a close the first push of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that started 10 years ago. Renner first played the role in Thor, reprising it for the Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers: Endgame will arrive in theaters April 26.