Lady Gaga Apologizes to Jimmy Fallon After Awkward ‘Tonight Show’ Segment

Lady Gaga more than made up for her awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon last week. The Chromatica artist returned to The Tonight Show: Home Edition Monday with an apology and major news about her latest humanitarian efforts when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. After having abruptly ended her video chat interview with Fallon during last week’s show, the pop star and late night host made it clear there was no lingering discomfort between the two.

“I’m so sorry. We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well,” Gaga told Fallon, who responded in turn, “We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we’re about to discuss tonight.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gaga continued, “I have always believed in kindness and I think that what’s so true about times like now is that there is financial currency, right? But then there’s kindness currency and they’re both equally as important. I think there’s a lot of people that are at home right now that are wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can’t, and they don’t know how to. And one of the ways that you can is to be kind.”

“This is a catastrophe, and in a time of catastrophe, kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other,” Gaga continued, adding that “self awareness is also fundamental. While you’re being kind and making sure that you know what you have and what you don’t, [it’s important] that you take those moments to have gratitude.”

Gaga then revealed that she and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and have a new, star-studded TV special to help raise spirits. The event, called One World: Together At Home, came as no surprise to Fallon, who will help host the event alongside Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. The special, which will air April 18, will also feature performances by artists such as Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder, and others.

“I mean, come on all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause. I’m so happy [that] NBC, CBS and ABC, everybody’s working together,” Gaga told Fallon of his collaboration with Colbert and Kimmel. “We’ll have artists. We will have lots of different people, we’ll have athletes. We’re also going to have Sesame Street. We’re going to have amazing hosts and actors and the truth is that we’re also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting and this is what I really want to do with the show.”