Kylie Jenner Waist Training Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner only gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, just over six weeks ago, but she’s already working hard to get back to her pre-baby body.

The 20-year-old may have stepped out of the spotlight during her pregnancy with her and Travis Scott’s child, but she has since returned to social media with sexy selfies, photos of her little girl and now sponsored posts with one of her favorite products: the waist trainer.

Jenner first started wearing the controversial body shapers in 2015 after sister Kim Kardashian popularized the trend, but Monday, the Life of Kylie star began promoting a special postpartum package from one of her favorite brands in a sponsored Instagram post.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” Jenner captioned a picture of herself wearing the Postpartum Snapback trainer.

The $218 bundle from Waist Gang Society that Jenner is wearing includes a “comfortable” postpartum sweat belt, slimming cold gel, which the brand says helps eliminate fat, a cellulite and toning glove, a box of waist tox tea and water shed pills.

Jenner and her Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters have long promoted waist trainers from the brand, starting in 2015, when they first posted photos in holiday-themed waist trainers.

“Posted up with my babes getting our waists right,” Jenner captioned the shop.

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian has also been vocal about her love of waist trainers, saying she even wears them while at the gym to boost her workouts.

“This band makes me sweat more in our tummy area so it gives me that extra boost when I’m feeling a little bloated. I love how my posture in the gym is even better due to wearing it,” she captioned a photo of herself sporting a waist trainer in 2015.

Khloé might be turning to the Snapback package soon enough, as she is expecting her first daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson in just a few weeks.

But the waist trainers aren’t without controversy, with many saying they can be harmful modern versions of a corset. Some fans even weighed in on the product in the comment section.

“This is so disgusting,” one said. “How can you consciously encourage girls to use or buy a product like this… should you maybe perhaps to love the body they were born with and to nurture and care for it?”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner