Travis Scott Infuriated by Tyga’s Congratulatory Note to Kylie Jenner: ‘Stay Away From My Baby’

Tyga is offering ex Kylie Jenner congratulations on her brand new baby, and dad Travis Scott isn’t happy about it.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper was shocked to hear that the “Rack City” rapper had texted a message to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality after the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster, reports HollywoodLife.com.

“[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted. Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby,” a source close to Jenner told the publication.

Scott is allegedly furious with Tyga, and Jenner wasn’t let off the hook either.

“Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga,” the source continued. “Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to stay away from my baby.”

And it appears that Tyga might not be quite over his famous ex.

In a series of Instagram photos, the rapper appears to be alluding to missing his former girlfriend.

“I been waitin right here, Still I been everywhere,” he captioned one photo, with the hashtag #KYOTO.

“All I wanted was to talk to u,” he captioned another, adding the hashtags #Temperature and #KYOTO. Tyga has already released “Temperature” as a single off his upcoming album, Kyoto, which does indeed contain the lyrics from his caption.

It looks like Scott is taking his responsibilities as a new father very seriously as well, as fans could infer from the sweet 11-minute video showing behind-the-scenes moments of Jenner’s pregnancy that served as a birth announcement on Sunday.

A source told E! News that Scott was showing off his firstborn Stormi to his friends over the weekend.

“He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, ‘Daddy’s here. Daddy’s here,’” the source said.

Although rumors surfaced before Jenner’s pregnancy was even confirmed that Scott had left her behind at the first sign of pregnancy, that appears not to be true, although the couple is “not officially living together,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” the source said. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

The source reiterated that the couple has no immediate plans to get married.

“They’re not in rush,” said the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”

According to the report, Scott “has been great” with baby Stormi, and is “very sweet with his daughter.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @tyga