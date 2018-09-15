Kylie Jenner Gets Trolled by Fans Over Latest Caption on Instagram Photo

New mom Kylie Jenner might be on her way to billionaire status, but she will almost always get called out for her grammatical errors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caught some hate from online trolls after she posted one of her sultry images on Sept. 8 posing on the hood of her neon orange Lamborghini.

Wearing an outfit that matched the car, Jenner posted the photo with caption “I had too,” along with an orange heart emoji.

Fans of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul did not lose the opportunity to criticize the 21-year-old mother for her grammar error, as first reported by InTouch.

“With all that money, you should have been able to learn basic grammar,” one user commented.

“You had too much what?” another user joked.

A third one simply added: “Stay in school, kids.”

The harsh comments likely did not phase Jenner, who is busy running her multimillion dollar business and parenting her baby girl Stormi Webster with Travis Scott.

Ahead of her 21st birthday, Jenner paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” Jenner captioned the sweet Instagram post of both of them one day before her Aug. 10 birthday.

Since giving birth to Stormi, Jenner has opened up about how much giving birth and becoming a mother has changed her.

“I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be… I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive,” she revealed in an interview with Vogue Australia.

Becoming a mother she said, “made me love myself more and accept everything about me.”

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her,” she said. “What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

Though she is still only making small appearances from the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — given her decision to step away while she was pregnant — she should be back to playing a more prominent role after the show catches up to Stormi’s birth in February.

