Kylie Jenner Thankful for These ‘Little Babies’ on Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner has babies on the brain this Thanksgiving — fur babies that is!

The allegedly pregnant 20-year-old took to her website and app to share why she’s feeling grateful this Thanksgiving. She didn’t mention a baby of her own, although she has long been rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, but she did talk in detail about her love for her pets.

“My little babies!” she wrote. “They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie…I love you!!!”

The Babies #Rosie #Harlie #15weeks A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

She continued that she has “SO many things to be grateful for this year.”

“I know I’m one lucky girl,” she continued. “Where would I be without my mom, dad, sisters and brother?? I love you guys unconditionally.”

She also expressed gratitude for her extremely successful makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which has made her the second-richest member of the family.

“My dream just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” she wrote.

She also thanked her close-knit group of friends, including bestie Jordyn Woods, whom she let cut her hair into a choppy bob Wednesday.

“My friends are my family!” she said. “And Jordyn is my soulmate, LOL.”