Kylie Jenner Teases Charitable Initiative From Kylie Cosmetics: ‘Stay Tuned’

Kylie Jenner‘s latest collection for her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, will be released on her 22nd birthday, but rather than a present to herself, Jenner is using the drop to give back. In her Instagram Story reveal, the Jenner shared that “the money collection is much bigger than what it seems.”

“We — I — am giving back,” she went on, before correcting, “Actually, I do mean we, because we are doing this together. You guys are gonna help me give back in a huge, huge way.”

The mom of one added that all she wanted for her birthday was “to do this money collection and give it all away.”

“I have a special person helping me with this and it’s gonna be amazing,” she said. “We’re gonna do amazing things. Stay tuned for more details.”

She also confirmed the giving back in response to a comment from a fan that asked her donate proceeds from her sales to charity. “Hehe stay tuned,” the mogul teased.

Jenner’s birthday collection is money-themed, a decision that Twitter was quick to begin trolling the reality star for.

Kylie Jenner releasing a money themed makeup collection in honor of her birthday is so… tone deaf pic.twitter.com/kJ683zpUFj — baby mama clauds ♍️ (@ClaudiArkansas) August 2, 2019

Does Kylie Jenner think it’s cute making her collection money themed? Flaunting her billionaire status bitch redistribute your wealth before we rob you — Cici 🥳 (@cyennaaaa) August 1, 2019

looks like @KylieJenner is ready to make everyone feel poor and show off what it’s like being born into money again pic.twitter.com/yiee5jTfMK — jesse🇭🇹 (@melaninb1essed) August 1, 2019

Can someone please let Kylie Jenner know that having money isn’t a personality trait — b (@breecehana) August 1, 2019

The collection includes three lipsticks, one Lip Kit, one lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette named “You’re $o Money,” liquid eyeliner, face powder, face primer, body glow, three jelly highlighters and two shimmer eye glazes. The box housing the full collection also comes complete with $100 bills printed with Jenner’s image on them, and nearly every product is printed with dollar signs while the packaging features pink dollar bills.

Honestly I love @KylieJenner letting us all know that we are “zero money” 💕 pic.twitter.com/Y8ZBljZUUj — Dinah-not-DEENA (@BoringSexy) August 2, 2019

There are also plenty of people who can’t wait to get their hands on the new products.

Why did @KylieJenner have to realise such a bomb birthday collection, ITS MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW AND I WANT IT NOW, THIS IS EVERYYYYTHINGGGG @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/LK25WPzmpd — chloe (@bpdprincessa) August 2, 2019

@KylieJenner But why this girl makes me die for this gorgeous collection. 🤪💕 pic.twitter.com/XF7Gv1meuy — ᎡᎪᎠ (@RADN219) August 2, 2019

once again kylie blew me away and exceeded ALL my expectations for the birthday collection, for sure it’s the BEST birthday collection she’s ever released @KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics — 𝘣𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘢 (@claskyliej) August 1, 2019

Jenner’s new collection will be released on Aug. 10

