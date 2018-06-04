Kylie Jenner Sports Black Lace Bra to Model New Lip Kit Shade

Kylie Jenner is breaking out the high fashion to promote a new shade of her Kylie Cosmetics line.

In a new photo shoot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality rocks an oversized taupe leather trousers and blazer, covering a black lace bra peeking out. In one photo, she even adds some graphic sunglasses to complete the look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wearing JORDY lip kit today …” she captioned one photo, promoting the new shade of ker cosmetics line.

The shade is presumably named after Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who is often affectionately dubbed “Jordy” by her loving bestie.

Woods was one of the few people to be let in on Jenner’s pregnancy secret while she was still carrying baby Stormi.

And she’s been by the new mom’s side ever since.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods told PEOPLE in March, a month after Stormi’s birth. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods said Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Baby Stormi is “just an angel” Woods gushed, adding, “everything she does is cute.”

When asked about Jenner’s beau Travis Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”

Being a mom might not have changed their friendship, but it did change Jenner’s view on being in the limelight, based on her past interviews.

“Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,” she told ELLE UK in 2015. “You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.”

She continued: “I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone. Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”