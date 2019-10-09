Kylie Jenner Reportedly Wanted a Second Baby With Travis Scott Prior to Split

It’s only been a few weeks since Kylie Jenner‘s split with Travis Scott, and while rumors are swirling that there was infidelity involved, they’re being shot down. However, now it’s being said Jenner allegedly wanted more kids with the rapper prior to their split with a source revealing to Us Weekly that the pair will “most likely” get back together, but are still questioning whether they’ll give their daughter, Stormi, a sibling or not because Jenner “wanted to have a second baby,” though he “did not.”

“”It’s surprising they broke up because they have weathered worse,” the source said, adding, “When she went through his phone in February, that was worse.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the insider said “they have trust issues for sure,” the two also lead very different lifestyles. Jenner is more focused on her business, their daughter and her family, where he has his eye on music that often calls for late nights in the studio.

“They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife. He’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”

While they are different in those aspects, another source said that their breakup isn’t “considered a full breakup for either of them.”

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” the insider said. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Someone else who’s familiar with the situation said, “[He’s] been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house, and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. … This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

It’s still unclear on why the couple split but rumors took off that it may be due to infidelity. Over the course of the last two years, Scott has been accused of venturing off with other women behind the makeup mogul’s back, including with an Instagram model named Rojean Kar.

However, not only has the model come forward to deny the allegations, but both Scott and Jenner have spoken on the subject denying all rumors. Multiple sources have come forward as well telling Us that their split had nothing to do with cheating, one specifically mentioned, “Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation.”