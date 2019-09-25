Kylie Jenner Reportedly Hospitalized With Flu-Like Symptoms

Kylie Jenner has come down with a serious bug, being hospitalized for several days with an intense, flu-like illness, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was reportedly admitted to an L.A.-area hospital with symptoms including nausea and dizziness earlier this week.

Her prognosis has yet to be disclosed, but mom Kris Jenner is reportedly keeping tabs on her youngest from her Paris vacation, so things seem to be holding steady. Dad Caitlyn Jenner has also reportedly checking in on her youngest, so fans know the beauty mogul is in good hands as she recovers.

Jenner’s followers will know that in recent days prior to her hospitalization, the mother-of-one has been posting about being sick on her Instagram Story, missing out on her planned presenter role at Sunday’s Emmy Awards due to her ilness. At the time, a source told Us Weekly she “was sick and she has been sick for days,” adding, “She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too.”

Being in the hospital isn’t enough to keep the Kylie Cosmetics CEO from taking care of business, however, announcing Tuesday on Instagram a surprise collaboration with famous French fashion house Balmain, which is set to debut in Paris as a part of Balmain’s spring/summer 2020 show at the historic Opéra Garnier.

“This special collection celebrates the first time Kylie Cosmetics has participated in a fashion show and features Kylie Jenner as the Artistic Director of make up,” a press release for the line reads, adding a quote from Kylie: “I’ve always been a huge fan of [Creative Director Olivier Rousteing’s] work for Balmain.”

“His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics,” she added. “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.”

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images