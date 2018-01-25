Source: Kylie Jenner Wants to Build a Compound for ‘Extreme Privacy’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with Travis Scott, and if rumors are to be believed, the 20-year-old is weeks away from giving birth. She’s also reportedly looking at new property, as Jenner was spotted at a construction site on Wednesday.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the makeup mogul was joined by mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods at the site, which was in Hidden Hills, California and sits on over seven acres.

According to a source, Jenner is “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound.”

The source said Jenner wants to build a big house on lots of land that will provide extreme privacy and what’s best for her and her upcoming baby.

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the insider said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

Photos of Jenner, Kris and Woods at the site were published by TMZ. The outing marked one of the first times in months that Jenner has been seen in public since her pregnancy was reported.

The mom-to-be is already a pro when it comes to real estate, as she owned four homes as of June 2017 — one in Calabasas and three in Hidden Hills.

While the insider says Jenner is looking forward to becoming a mom, she is aware that she is considered a young mother and feels it would be irresponsible to glamorize her new status.

“Kylie is so excited about becoming a mother, but it’s not lost on her that she’s not your average 20-year-old,” the source said.

While not a public appearance, Jenner did recently surface in a Calvin Klein ad with her sisters, which was released on Monday.

