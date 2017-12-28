See Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Pose for a (Maternity?) Photobooth Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner proved fans wrong after they thought she’d ditch Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash to hide her elusive baby bump.

Not only did Jenner attend the party and bring a plus one, rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the reported mom-to-be hit the photobooth for a series of smoldering photos with Scott, the father of her child, and with Khloe Kardashian, her fellow pregnant sister.

In their couple shoot, Jenner stood in front of Scott with a little grin as he posed behind her. Some eagle-eyed fans may have caught a pregnancy clue in the photos as he seems to be holding her belly in the second shot… before the photo is expertly cropped above her rumored baby bump, that is.

Jenner also sports the massive ring she first wiggled around on Snapchat last month, sending fans into a tizzy that she and Scott were both engaged and pregnant.

The photos of the couple, who have been dating publicly since April, come after reports that their relationship may have been headed toward a breakup.

A source told OK! Magazine last week that Jenner and Scott had been growing distant due to his grueling touring schedule and wild lifestyle. Jenner’s frustration apparently led to a blow-out fight that ended with him leaving, issues unresolved.

“Kylie is really paranoid that Travis is partying with strippers instead of being there for her. He’s a real live-for-the-moment kind of guy and didn’t expect he’d become a dad so young. He doesn’t quite feel ready for it,” the insider said. Scott was seen days later entering a Los Angeles strip club with friends.

“Kylie thought that some tough love was what Travis needed, but it backfired and now there’s no telling whether he’ll come back. Travis is a decent guy, and his friends think he will try to do the right thing by his child, but Kylie has to face the sad reality that things may be over between them for good,” the source continued.

Could these photos mean the couple has reconciled their differences?

Jenner, who was glowing in the Photo Booth shots, also took time at the Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve bash to pose with her sister Khloe, who confirmed her own pregnancy last week.

In the shots shared on Khloe’s Snapchat story, the pair gave flirty looks to the camera, tossing their hair and giving serious pouts.

Unlike Jenner, though, Khloe flaunted her baby bump for cameras at the party, frequently cradling her belly which was covered by a skin-tight fringe jumpsuit.

Some fans speculate that Jenner will follow in Khloe’s footsteps and announce her pregnancy on Instagram, where she has 100 million followers. Others think she’ll follow Kim Kardashian’s lead and make the announcement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns in January.