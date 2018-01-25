Kylie Jenner Spotted Showing off First Full-On Look at Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner has been spotted for the first time in months, and it looks like a baby is on board.

TMZ obtained a shot of Kylie walking with her best friend Jordyn Woods and with Kris Jenner following behind. The trio went to a construction site in Hidden Hills around noon Wednesday, where most of the Kardashian-Jenner crew lives.

Video was also obtained from one of Jenner’s first steps in public since her reported pregnancy was announced in September.

Jenner was part of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ photoshoot for Calvin Klein, which was released last week, but the mom-to-be expertly hid any signs of a baby bump with a quilt, baggy jumpsuit or by hiding behind her siblings.

The 20-year-old is reportedly close to her due date and is preparing for the new arrival with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Coming up on the end of the pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions,” an insider told PEOPLE of Jenner, who is expected to give birth to a baby girl in February. “She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”

While Jenner has taken a step out of the spotlight in recent months, her time spent out of the public eye will end once she gives birth, an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy. She’s definitely not going to deny that she’s had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all,” the source said.

“This isn’t a permanent thing. As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public,” the family insider added.

Other sources have added that Jenner has set up the baby’s nursery and is prepping for the big arrival, which is one of at least three KarJenner babies to be born this year.

Sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate earlier this month, while Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed they will welcome their first child together in March.