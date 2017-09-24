Kylie Jenner Teases Fans With Another Photo Showing off Stomach

Is Kylie Jenner trying to say something with her latest Instagram posts?

Just a few minutes after sharing a photo with her friends all dressed in white robes, Jenner shared another snapshot on Instagram – but this time she showed off a little bit of her stomach.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member may be teasing her fans with this new post as it appears she might not be pregnant.

In the photo, Jenner is seen hugging her friend Jordyn Woods, who has her hand on a giraffe. This photo was taken over the weekend at Woods’ birthday trip to a winery.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

“Yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever every and beyond,” Jenner wrote in the caption, with no mention of her pregnancy rumors.

