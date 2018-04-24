Kylie Jenner Shares Super Sweet Childhood Throwback Snaps

It’s hard to imagine the Kylie Jenner of today casually rocking a cowboy hat, but back in her younger years, she was all about the country look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 20, shared two photos of herself as a young girl on Instagram earlier this week, showing off her throwback prowess and giving Kardashian fans a major sense of nostalgia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner looks adorable in the pictures, taken at what looks to be around age three, playing in the yard on a sunny day while wearing a sleeveless denim shirt and matching jeans.

Her shirt is decorated with flowers and tied in a bow at the bottom, showing off a sliver of toddler tummy.

Topping off her country luck was a white cowboy hat, which covered her springy brunette curls.

Nowadays, Jenner is no longer a little girl, but the mother of one!

Stormi Webster was born to Jenner and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1 and celebrated her 11-week milestone just the other day. Since Stormi was born, Jenner had been jumping into motherhood with both feet, spending time with the little girl and learning all about what it means to be a mom.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” BFF Jordyn Woods told PEOPLE last month. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods says Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Mom Kris Jenner has also praised her daughter’s parenting, telling the publication, “She’s amazing. An amazing mom.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner