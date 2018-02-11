Kylie Jenner Calls out Phony Kylie Cosmetics Seller

Kylie Jenner tends to ignore fake accounts and spam posts on social media, but she took the time to clarify where her cosmetics line is sold on Twitter on Saturday.

A fan tweeted at Jenner genuinely asking for help ordering some Kylie Cosmetics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi hun, is this your uk site or is it fake?? Just wanted to double check before I ordered anything lol,” she wrote.

She included a link to a bogus website claiming to sell Jenner’s products.

“Fake!!” Jenner wrote, quoting the fan’s tweet in her own. “KylieCosmetics.com only xx.”

Jenner’s cosmetic products have become almost as big of a venture for the young star as reality TV. Her lip kits and other collections are highly prized, especially among fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Unfortunately, as with any exclusive product line, counterfeits are inevitable, and Jenner is in a constant battle to protect her trademark.

Kylie Cosmetics only available on her website — they’re not even sold through retailers like Amazon. Fans are always looking for ways around this hurdle, and third party sellers are always finding crafty ways to trick people.

Jenner has been less shy about answering fans and saying hello since the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster. She was spotted in public on Saturday, for the first time she’s been seen since the announcement of her daughter. She appeared to have dropped a lot of the pregnancy weight already in the paparazzi photos published by TMZ.

Jenner was reportedly headed to a meeting in L.A. with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, though what the meeting is about is still unclear. Jenner has all kinds of publicity deals to work out in addition to her reality stardom and her work in cosmetics. The 20-year-old has also reportedly been taking an increasing interest in real estate.

The young entrepeneur is bulletproof, however. In December, Kylie Cosmetics was forced to shutdown briefly due to the severe wildfires plaguing southern California.

“Hi guys, we have been significan’t impacted by the wild fires in Southern California, and had to temporarily shut down our facility to ensure the safety of our staff,” the company wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members. Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”