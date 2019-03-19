Kylie Jenner Seeking out New Circle of Friends After Jordyn Woods Scandal

As the Kardashian family continues to move on from the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner is reportedly attempting to expand her inner circle, which previously consisted mainly of Woods.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source added of the makeup mogul. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Over the weekend, Jenner went to dinner at Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles with friends, with a source telling E! News that the group had a table in the back and stayed for a few hours.

“She feels like she has finally got her groove back after all the drama she has endured recently, and is happy to have nights out with her friends,” another source said of the 21-year-old. “She’s really been leaning on her team and a few close friends for support now that she doesn’t have Jordyn around.”

“Kylie has loved having the freedom of letting loose and being able to grab a drink with friends,” the insider continued. “She feels like she deserves to have fun right now. Now that [her daughter] Stormi [Webster] is a little older, she feels like she can take a few nights away and not feel as guilty when she is out.”

While the rest of the Kardashian family has reportedly completely cut Woods off, a source previously told PEOPLE that the famous group wants Jenner to decide for herself whether she wants to move forward with her former best friend.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the insider said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

Jenner and Woods met in middle school and quickly became inseparable, eventually going on vacation together, collaborating on business ventures and even living together. After the scandal, Woods moved out of Jenner’s guest house and the two have not been seen together.

“She has basically lost part of her world,” a source previously said of Jenner. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz