Kylie Jenner Reveals Never-Before-Seen Throwback Pregnancy Photo

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018, which means the toddler is less than one month away from turning 2 years old. Ahead of Stormi’s birthday, her mom took a moment to reflect on her pregnancy, sharing a throwback photo on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jan 7, 2020 at 6:33pm PST

In the snap, Jenner stood outside in front of a garage, posing while wearing a black crop top and maroon sweatpants to show off her baby bump as she rested her hand on her stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Throwback,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..”

After months of speculation, Jenner confirmed her pregnancy in February 2018 by announcing her daughter’s birth in a YouTube video, explaining her decision to keep her pregnancy private in an Instagram post.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote at the time. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Jenner shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, who she split from in October. Since the breakup was reported, rumors have swirled that the couple would be getting back together, though Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian seemingly shut that line of thinking down during a December appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I don’t know. Isn’t that what I always say when I come here?” the KKW Beauty founder said. “No, I honestly don’t know.”

“I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kardashian added before referencing a ring her youngest sibling had been seen wearing. “The big ring, definitely they’re not engaged, and I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself. I don’t know the status, if they’re together or not, I don’t think they are.”

While they may not be a couple, Jenner and Scott have made it clear that they are dedicated co-parents as well as friends, with Jenner dropping into Scott’s Instagram comments this week.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” she added in a tweet after the split. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin