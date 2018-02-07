Kylie Jenner Already a ‘Natural’ at Motherhood, Sister Khloe Kardashian Gushes

Kylie Jenner may have only had five days as a new mom to daughter Stormi, but she’s already got it down, sister Khloé Kardashian revealed Tuesday.

“This family is just multiplying! She’s so great,” the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians host told told Extra. “It’s really so natural for her. And just seeing her so at peace with everything, I’m really happy for her.”

The Revenge Body host also weighed in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn daughter, Chicago.

“She’s so cute!” Khloé gushed of her niece, who was born via surrogate on January 15. “They’re all so cute.”

Jenner revealed Sunday that she had given birth, choosing to keep her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott’s baby private for the health of her and her baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Khloé herself is expecting her first baby with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, which she confirmed with an intimate black and white photo of her growing belly in December.

Sunday, she revealed that at 29 weeks pregnant she’s been struggling with insomnia, but that she and Thompson are “so excited to meet our little love bug.”

She will miss time bonding with her little sister over pregnancy milestones, however, she revealed while wishing the youngest Jenner congratulations Sunday.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” Kardashian captioned a photo of her and Jenner posing with their baby bumps. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.”

Photo credit: Getty / Robin Marchant